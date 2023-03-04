Killeen Junior Livestock Show has successful second day

KILLEEN, Texas — From livestock of all shapes and sizes, to baked goods and craftsmanship -- kids and young adults have spent the last two days showing off their skills.

Some of them do so by using projects they have been working on in the Killeen ISD agriculture program.

”The agriculture department at Killeen ISD consists of 4 years of education,” said Sarah Crawford, Lead Agriculture Teacher for Killeen ISD.

“It starts with them as freshmen, talking principals of agriculture. They do have several options and pathways as they go through high school.”

The show gives them an opportunity to showcase the hard work they’ve been doing this year.

”This puts what we have learned in the classroom into practice," Crawford said.

“Students are able to learn about animal husbandry, learn about animal production, and get a safe environment. Especially within the school district and having a facility to use, they’re learning how raise animals properly.”

There are animals like 'Beans' the Pig, who was raised by Trenetee Briddell, senior at Chaparral High School.

”I chose to do a pig because it was always on my bucket list. I really wanted to do something different in my senior year with FFA," Briddell said.

Not only is she hoping to win with Beans, but she also hopes to sell him at the auction on Saturday.

This is something that allows participants to make money for themselves.

”All that money that they bid on goes to the youth, and they will do several things,” said Brett Gordon, President of the Board for Killeen Junior Livestock Show.

“They can either buy more animals and projects for next year, or they will put that money in savings for future educational goals.”

Briddell plans to use the money she makes from selling Beans by putting it directly towards her dream of becoming a veterinarian.

”I want to work with large and small animals, and more or the exotic variety,” Briddell said.

“Not just dogs and cats, but livestock animals and animals you see in the zoo."

Briddell is just one of over 150 participants using this opportunity to not only have fun — but to work towards future goals.