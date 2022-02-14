Killeen ISD teacher, new mother dies following battle with COVID-19

A community is mourning the loss of a new mother and Killeen ISD teacher.

Killeen ISD announced that beloved fifth-grade teacher Alexandra Chandler died on Sunday, Feb. 13. The "dedicated teacher, friend, and mentor" had given birth to her son, Beau, just over a month ago on Sunday, Jan. 9, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 when went in for labor, according to a GoFundMe page.

"The students, faculty, and families of Montague Village Elementary are mourning the loss of Mrs. Alexandra Chandler, a beloved fifth-grade teacher," said Killeen ISD in the announcement of her death. "Mrs. Chandler passed away on Sunday and will be greatly missed."

The GoFundMe was set up in support of Alexandra's family, to help with "food, bills, future medical expenses, and any other financial hardships they may encounter," while she fought COVID-19 in the ICU.

"After giving birth to her baby boy, Alex spent a few nights in the hospital and was then sent home on the 12th," said the fundraiser page. "This is where her illness took a turn for the worse and progressed rapidly as she began to experience shortness of breath on Thursday the 13th."

Chandler was diagnosed with both COVID and pneumonia and later required additional medical support when both of her lungs collapsed, said the GoFundMe.

"Alex was diagnosed with COVID-19 when she went in for labor despite being fully vaccinated," said the GoFundMe page. "In fact, she remained hyper-vigilant all throughout her pregnancy in order to not contract the virus."

Killeen ISD said it is offering guidance and counseling support services to students and staff as the community mourns Chandler's loss.

"We send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family during this difficult time," said Killeen ISD. "Funeral arrangements are pending."