Killeen ISD: Students falsely accused substitute teacher of racially insensitive comments

Killeen ISD reports that an investigation involving one of its substitute teachers led to no findings or facts.

The school district's spokesperson, Taina Maya, said Killeen ISD was investigating allegations that one of the substitute teachers at Liberty Hill Middle School was arrested for making racially insensitive remarks on Friday. Allegations also claimed that the substitute was wearing an ankle monitor.

Maya said as of Monday, the investigation has concluded with no facts finding the substitute guilty. Several students have additionally recanted their statements; and according to Maya, it is highly unlikely the substitute was wearing an ankle monitor - as the school district has an extensive background check process for employees that are hired on.

The substitute teacher was also never arrested, said Maya, but only provided a statement to authorities during the investigation.

"When we start an official investigation we reach out to parents and let them know," said Maya.

The spokesperson said the students' false statements reflected actions that are outside of the school district's practices.

Any students that participated in the false allegations may face disciplinary action as outlined in the campus' code of conduct.