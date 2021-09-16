Killeen ISD student named semifinalist in 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Killeen ISD student is a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Grace Koh of Harker Heights High School was one of only 16,000 high school seniors are named as semifinalists.

Koh entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking a 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test that served as an initial screen of program entrants.

Koh will have the opportunity to continue in the competition towards one of 7,500 scholarships that will be announced in the spring of 2022.

Merit Scholar winners are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

