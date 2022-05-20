Killeen ISD special education students learn life skills at Peaceable Kingdom by Variety

Today special ed students at Killeen ISD got a taste of independence at Peaceable Kingdom.

Stepping into one's independence is key and volunteers with the Variety group made that a point today as students definitely had a few aways after learning so much in their daily activities.

Anthony Lawson a Killeen ISD student said, “I’m learning I think I started to learn something in here, you have to work as a team in here but really you just have to be supportive to one another.”

Students got the opportunity to learn various different life skills and they played fun games in the process.

Hailey Wells shared the steps on how to make a bed and she said it starts with the bed sheet first.

These kids learned the fundamentals today and the skills that'll be ingrained in them for the rest of their life with practice and repetition.

State Representative for House District #4 Brad Buckley made an appearance at the event and shared, “The opportunity to compete with job skills that’ll play dividends to their future, it’s a way that they can really find self-sufficiency.”

Self-sufficiency is key and these kids got a preview of that independence today.

The teachable program included environmental education, recreational therapy, and life skills. Each task from folding clothes to even making a bed was practiced and perfected by students.

Skills that are bound to stick with the students for a lifetime.