Killeen ISD school safety forum shares safety measures in wake of Uvalde

Posted at 7:03 PM, Jul 25, 2022
Killeen ISD hosted a school safety forum for parents and community members on Monday evening.

District safety leaders, including Killeen ISD police chief Ralph Disher and director of school safety and investigations Chuck Kelley, shared an overview of the district’s current and new safety measures in wake of the Uvalde massacre.

KISD school board members spent more than three hours at a meeting earlier this month discussing the district’s safety protocols and areas for improvement.

25 News will have more from district safety leaders and parents tonight at 10 p.m.

