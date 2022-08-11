Killeen ISD school board proposed budget $460M for 2022-2023

The Killeen ISD school board proposes $460 million budget in Tuesday's school board meeting.

The board voted to have the final voting on that budget on August 24 of this year.

As of now, parents are hoping money will be dispersed in areas of the school system that need the most; in particular, the school safety and security section.

“Security is gonna be very important this year especially because of all of the things that have been happening," said one Killeen ISD parent Marnie Santucci.

“They need more metal detectors, because middle school, that’s where they get out of control, start fights, so metal detectors... I think they should put more money into that," said another concerned parent, Catherine Sanchez.

The school board invested $3,722,299.36 for safety and security in 2020-2021. In 2021-2022 $4,179,244.77 was invested into safety and security.

For the 2022- 2023 school year, they've made a $666 thousand dollar increase in security.

Parents still hope for those funds to be enough to protect and safeguard their children.