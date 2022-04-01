Killeen ISD school board discussing possible pay raise on teacher salaries

Killeen ISD like any other school district across the country has been facing a severe teacher shortage. It's something only a good plan can fix.

The school board and superintendent together have been coming up with strategic ways to appeal to new applicants.

Tam Jones a former superintendent said, “With board approval they want to encourage their teachers that are already there to stay and not look for other positions… and pay is a big driver in stopping people from looking for other positions.”

The vice president of the school board, Susan Jones, confirmed that the board understood the importance of raising pay to keep current teachers and to get new ones on board.

She said, “Pay raises for longevity gives us the opportunity to say thank you to our employees who are loyal to our district and our students.”

The next school board meeting will be held April 19, there they will work towards finalizing how much of an increase teachers will receive or if any at all.

She added, "Its hard to find a lot of teachers right now and its a national problem not just a KISD problem, we will keep working forward to try to make KISD the best place to work at."