Killeen ISD safety officials present overview of safety plan to school board

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD safety leaders presented an overview of the district’s safety plans at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

KISD police chief Ralph Disher and director of investigations and school safety Charles Kelley told the school board and community members the district currently has 30 police officers for campuses. It also added a new K-9 specializing in weapons searches.

"We always want to make sure that we are well-equipped and well-planned for an active shooter event in case that is to happen,” Disher said to the board. “And that we make sure we do everything we can each and every day so that our kids come for that purpose of learning and not have to worry about safety."

Safety leaders said the district is preparing to successfully prevent or stop a crisis situation like the one that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

A longtime volunteer at Harker Heights High School, Maria Gardner, spoke during the meeting’s public comment period, addressing her fears of a shooting happening at a KISD event.

"You have to be sensible and be prepared,” she said. “Because with that shooting at that school there, you don't know when it's gonna come.”

The overview also included a breakdown of the district’s training programs for students, staff and law enforcement.

Disher and Kelley said while the state requires school law enforcement officers to undergo eight hours of school-based active shooter training, KISD officers undergo 64 hours of additional training, including ALERRT active shooter training.

The district is also improving the overall safety of its buildings. All exterior doors, and soon, all windows, will be numbered to allow for clear identification in crisis situations. The district also has 2,500 cameras in place across its campuses.

While much of the plan is now shared with the public, some sensitive details of the district’s plan were discussed in a closed session.

To view the slide deck shared at Tuesday's meeting, click here to visit the KISD school board meeting portal.