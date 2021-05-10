Killeen ISD proposes pay increases for employees district-wide

KILLEEN, TX — Educators have been through a long hard year and one Central Texas school district is trying to show them and district support staff how much they appreciate them.

Killeen ISD is proposing a significant pay increase for district employees at the end of a very long year.

In the new compensation package proposed by KISD, they plan to increase wages and incentives for teachers and support staff.

”We’re starting with an overall general pay increase suggestion. So this proposed compensation plan would provide a three and a half percent increase in salaries for all KISD employees.” said Taina Maya, Chief Communications Officer, KISD.

It would bring starting wage for beginning teachers up to $52,000 a year and increase wages for support staff on top of an already planned increase for them.

”It ranges from 8% to 13% then our employees will be able to benefit from the 3.5% general pay increase if the board votes to be able to pass the GPI tomorrow night.” said Maya.

After a long hard year, parents couldn’t be happier wages increase, especially for teachers. Many of whom had to find new ways to teach their students and take on the extra work of teaching both in-person and virtual classes.

”Undoubtedly, the teachers have really worked so much harder this year and I haven’t heard complaining. I’ve heard them step up to the plate and offer our kids everything they needed.” said Rebekah Moon, a parent of KISD students.

The district says the proposal is part of showing their appreciation especially for the support staff behind the scenes.

”Killeen ISD appreciates them just as much as any other employer would in our region and we want them to stay here with Killeen ISD because we cherish them and we value them as a valuable member of our team.” said Maya.

Students and their families have also had to adapt. After pushing through this year one student has a message for her teachers after hearing of the District’s proposal.

”Just that you deserve it. You've been really amazing and you deserve it.” said Hadassah Moon, 7th-grade KISD Student.

The District is scheduled to vote on several aspects of the compensation proposal Tuesday night.