Killeen ISD passes pay increase, raises teacher salary becoming highest in the region

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees passed a general pay increase of 2.25 percent for all current employees on Tuesday.

According to the district, the board also increased starting teacher salary to $57,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, becoming the highest pay in the region.

Killeen ISD is hosting a School Nutrition hiring event with on-site interviews on Wednesday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the School Nutrition Department at 5708 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

The district is also hosting a hiring day for teachers and special education professionals on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Roy J. Smith Middle School at 6000 Brushy Creek Drive in Killeen.

Killeen ISD pays for teacher certifications for those with a four-year degree, reimbursing individuals with up to $5,000 to cover costs of a TEA approved Alternative Certification Program.

For those who cannot attend the hiring events, reservation time slots can be reserved here.