Killeen ISD partnership vaccinates 266 children against COVID-19

Killeen ISD released the numbers after day one of the joint effort to provide COVID-19 vaccines to children, and the Bell County community.

The school district's partnership, with the City of Killeen, Bell County Health District, Bell County, and the Texas Military Department allows anyone 5 and older to receive a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The first day of the endeavor resulted in the vaccination of 266 children, with 429 total vaccinations.

"KISD remains dedicated to mitigating the spread of COVID-19," said the school district. "The district does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

Over the next seven weeks, the school district will be offering additional clinics for the community. The vaccination center is located at the former Nolan Middle School, 505 Jasper Drive, and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Below are the remaining dates for the vaccination center:

Week 2: Thursday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 19

Week 3: Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23

Week 4: Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3

Week 5: Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10

Week 6: Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 17

Week 7: Monday, Dec. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 21

Week 8: Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28