Killeen ISD partners with Tarleton to provide scholarships and admission for qualifying seniors

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen ISD announced a new partnership with Tarleton State University to provide annual scholarships to seniors who graduate in the top 25% of their class beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

The program between Killeen ISD and Tarleton leaders was finalized with a memorandum that was signed at a December meeting of the board of trustees.

The program, called the Distinguished High School Partnership, allows Tarleton to waive ACT or SAT requirements for students in the top 25% of their class.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to be a first-choice institution for regional high school seniors,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Killeen graduates are destined to be leaders, and we have a social and economic responsibility to invest in their well-being.”

Tarleton is also developing similar programs with other school districts in the region.

“Killeen ISD is proud of the agreement with Tarleton State University signed into action this school year,” said KISD Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya. “This agreement solidifies an ongoing partnership between TSU and Killeen ISD and will benefit the Class of 2021.”

The President's Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) allows first-time-in-college students who graduate in the top 25% of their class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarship funds.

Students who graduate from one of the Distinguished High School Partners program will receive an additional $500 or $1,000 in the guaranteed award level.

Freshmen who are admitted must submit a scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on GAP, go to their website. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit their website.