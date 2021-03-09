Killeen ISD opens employee COVID-19 vaccination center

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Independent School District has opened an employee COVID-19 vaccination center.

On Tuesday, Killeen ISD opened the doors of the Former Nolan Middle School Cafeteria and began administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to employees who had expressed interest through a district-wide survey.

The district said they immediately began working with the Bell County Health District and Killeen Office of Emergency Management to coordinate the effort once school district employees became eligible for the vaccine last week.

"Together we have formulated a plan that will allow us to accommodate all interested employees before the end of March," KISD's Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya said.

The district surveyed employees to gauge interest on Thursday, March 4, then launched a formal sign-up sheet on Friday.

KISD RN’s are administering the first wave of 500 vaccinations today through Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Additional vaccination opportunities will be announced to interested employees.

An estimated 1,500 employees had signed up to receive the vaccine by Monday morning, according to KISD.

Currently, the district is only administering the first dose with plans to open up a drive-thru for those interested in receiving the second dose in the coming weeks.

"Killeen ISD will work to support employees who have shown interest in receiving the vaccine," Maya said. "The district does not require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

The district said they will continue to offer COVID-19 rapid screeners at the Former Nolan Middle School to employees and students.