Killeen ISD offers recruitment incentives, with over 270 teacher positions open

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees has approved recruitment incentives in efforts to "reduce the number of vacant positions across the district."

New Killeen ISD teachers hired on after Sept. 1 of this year are being offered an extra $1,000.

"Similar to other districts across the state, Killeen ISD is experiencing a teacher shortage," said the school district on Wednesday. "There are currently 274 classroom teacher positions open in Killeen ISD."

According to the announcement, first-year teachers would begin at a $52,000 salary. Killeen ISD said they would also have the potential to earn up to $77,200 through the Teacher Incentive Allotment program, based on their designation.

In addition to certified teachers, the school district is also hiring for other positions, and said part-time employees will receive a $500 incentive along with new full-time hourly employees. Part-time hourly employees will also receive $250.

All of the incentives will be offered for employees hired after Sept. 1 that remain employed through May 27, 2022.

"The district is covering the Federal Income Tax and Medicare taxes on the stipend checks by increasing the total pay to ensure each employee receives the full amount stated above," said KISD. "Retirees are eligible to receive recruitment incentive without one year separation, as long as they've already submitted TRS retirement paperwork to the District."

For available openings visit the Killeen ISD website.