Killeen ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimous on decision to name lone finalist for Central Texas' largest school district.

Dr. Jo Ann Fey was named as lone finalist for the position, which leads the school district with over 43,000 students, in a 6-0 vote on Thursday during the board's special meeting.

“The Board of Trustees is excited to announce Dr. Fey as our candidate to lead our organization to new heights of student achievement," Board President Brett Williams said in a statement. "She has a proven track record of successfully working with sub populations that greatly resemble those of Killeen Independent School District."

Fey will replace John Craft, who left KISD earlier this year for Northside Independent School District in San Antonio. She was named superintendent of Midlothian ISD in 2021.

An educator with 27 years experience, Fey spent 25 of them in Southwest ISD, also in San Antonio. There, she served as varsity basketball coach, assistant principal, academic dean, principal, executive director of student and adult leadership and development, and Assistant Superintendent.

The Board of Trustees will have a final vote on June 22 for Fey's candidacy.

