Manor Middle School has been evacuated due to a "verbal threat of violence" that was made.

According to a message sent out by Killeen ISD, the threat was made this afternoon.

KISD Police immediately responded and alerted Killeen Police.

Students and staff members have been evacuated.

Authorities are still investigating the threat. No one is allowed to return to the building at this time.

Parents are asked to not head to the campus until the district communicates further.