Killeen ISD making new changes to bilingual program

Teachers are responsible for teaching over 1200 students in Killeen ISD's bilingual program.

Most of the students speak no English at all.

Ms. Vazquez, a bilingual teacher with Killeen ISD said, “In the classroom we allow them to speak in both languages, so sometimes they don’t know a word in English, they say it in Spanish, and I provide the support and tell them what it means.”

She added, “Research has shown that dual-language programs benefit students even more so because it allows them to develop in two different languages, they are able to read to write and to speak both languages."

The bilingual program at the school will just have a few changes the teachers stated. They are monitoring what works best for the students and making changes when needed as time goes on.