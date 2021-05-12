Killeen ISD invests $14.8 million in employees by approving 3.5% pay increase for all employees

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to unanimously approve a compensation package.

The package will provide equity adjustments between 8-13% for some hourly employees and an additional 3.5% general pay increase for all employees beginning July 1, 2021.

Killeen ISD's Superintendent, Dr. John Craft, presented the compensation package at Tuesday night’s Board meeting.

The salary for a first-year teacher with Killeen ISD will be $52,000 for the 2021-2022 school year.

In addition to the 3.5% general pay increase, some hourly non-exempt staff will receive pay rate equity adjustments to align with market values according to a Texas Association of School Board (TASB)-HR department study.

According to the district, this will result in some non-exempt starting salaries to increase between 8-13% before the 3.5% general pay increase is applied.

Killeen ISD contracted services with TASB will complete a thorough review of the district's current compensation plan for administrative support, instructional support and manual trades pay groups.

Current and future employees may also receive up to an additional $1,000 this month with a new Recruit, Retain, Retire Notification Incentive.

The proposal also applies to new employees hired for the 2021-2022 school year and to current employees who inform the district of their intention to retire by June 2, 2021.

Employees who sign their contract/letter electronically with KISD next year by May 19th will receive a one-time check.

The district will cover the Federal Income Tax and Medicare taxes on incentive checks by increasing total pay to ensure employees receive the amount below:

Exempt Employees: $1,000 net (after tax)

Non-Exempt Employees (Hourly/Auxiliary/Paraprofessional): $500 net (after tax)

The gross amounts of each check are $1,306 for exempt employees and $653 for non-exempt employees.

The district says not every non-exempt position will receive an equity adjustment, however one example of the equity and general pay increase includes CDL bus drivers.

The current CDL Bus Driver starting pay is $14.26 an hour however, on July 1, 2021, CDL Bus Driver starting pay will be $18.07 an hour.