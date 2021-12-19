Killeen ISD hosting job fair, Jan. 4

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen ISD Career Center located at 1320 Stagecoach Road.

On-site interviews and job offers will be featured, alongside sign-up stipends of up to $1,000.

The district is currently looking to fill the following positions:

Auxiliary staff

Bus drivers

Bus monitors

Crossing guards

Custodians

School nutrition specialists

Teachers

Teacher aides

...and more!

To fill out an application in advance, click here.