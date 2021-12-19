Watch
Killeen ISD hosting job fair, Jan. 4

Source: Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD
Posted at 2:44 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 15:44:27-05

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen ISD Career Center located at 1320 Stagecoach Road.

On-site interviews and job offers will be featured, alongside sign-up stipends of up to $1,000.

The district is currently looking to fill the following positions:

  • Auxiliary staff
  • Bus drivers
  • Bus monitors
  • Crossing guards
  • Custodians
  • School nutrition specialists
  • Teachers
  • Teacher aides
  • ...and more!

To fill out an application in advance, click here.

