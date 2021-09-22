Killeen ISD had 123 soap dispensers removed from mount as part of TikTok trend

KILLEEN, Texas — The devious lick TikTok trend has made its way to Killeen ISD.

Killeen ISD's Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya told 25 News that 123 soap dispensers were removed from their mounts and a fire extinguisher was stolen and recovered.

Killeen ISD Police have filed charges against the student who stole the fire extinguisher.

In an effort to prevent items from being stolen, principals sent emails to parents explaining the trend and the potential consequences so that parents could address the issue.

Killeen ISD will also be monitoring restrooms closely.

Maya said that students who participate in the trend will be disciplined in accordance with the student code of conduct and may be fined or face vandalism charges depending on the degree of damage or value of items.

"We encourage students to choose to do something supportive of their school and community rather than deface school property," said Maya. "We would all win if we could get random acts of kindness to be as popular on TikTok as the devious lick trend."

Maya also noted that in the time it takes for schools to replace these items, it takes time away from other priorities.

"Our custodial teams work very hard to serve our student population and keep our campuses clean and safe; especially with the increased risks from COVID-19," explained Maya.

