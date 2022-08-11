Killeen ISD elementary teachers preparing for new school year

The past two years have been a whirlwind for teachers across the country, to say the least.

The ongoing teacher shortage and pandemic have pushed hundreds of educators into different professions. Others have decided to retire early.

However, for the teachers who've decided to stick with the profession, they are gearing up for the new school year.

With less than a week until school starts, there is still so much to do. The first day jitters are sneaking up on new Willow Spring Teachers Hayeong Kim and Bakley Johnson-Lee.

"I have two days to get this classroom set up! You know it feels like you're terrified but you're so ready to go," said Kim, a PreK teacher.

"I'm so excited, but if I can be honest, I'm also a little bit nervous," said Johnson-Lee, a 5th-grade teacher.

Kim and Johnson-Lee are two of some 500 new teachers to join Killeen ISD for the 2022-2023 school year. Both teachers worked throughout the pandemic. Kim worked for a school district in the Houston area.

"It was hard having to change your entire way of teaching in just a weekend," said Kim. "Keeping some kids engaged through the screen was hard. I actually thought about taking a break and then I realized during that summer break that I truly just missed being in the classroom."

Johnson-Lee worked for a school district in Florida throughout the pandemic. It was not an easy transition for her either.

Johnson Lee said many of her students did not have access to technology which made distance learning even more of a challenge. Now, she and Kim are both focused on getting the kids back on track.

"We are kind of having to do a lot of the bringing them back up to speed and putting them back where they need to be. Although school sort of stopped for two years life didn't," said Johnson-Lee. "For us to be able to be that foundation, it's a heavy task but it is a joy."

Killeen ISD currently offers a relocation stipend of $2,000 and has the highest starting salary for new teachers at just over $56,160. For Kim and Johnson-Lee it's about coming back home to their roots to mold minds in the community that made them the teachers they are today.

"I am excited to jump in there and leave my mark, and see my kids thrive," said Johnson-Lee.

"I'm just able to use the gifts that I was given to truly love on the kids that truly just need love," said Kim.

Johnson-Lee and Kim are gearing up for meet the teacher night on Thursday, they said they are so excited to meet their new students and their parents.