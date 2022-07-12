In light of school shootings increasing across Central Texas, Killeen ISD's school board is coming up with a new and revised safety plan.

Tomorrow the boards will be having a meeting to discuss such a safety plan that's said to safeguard and protect thousands of children as well as faculty members.

Vice president of the school board Susan Jones said, “Several years ago, we did have a security audit and the security audit suggested we do multiple different things to harden our campuses.”

One parent of a child at Killeen ISD made points on the safety concerns surrounding schools.

Khandiese Cooper Killeen ISD parent and former alumni said, "The short staff has an effect ... if their eyes are on the 50 children in the classroom who is providing the patrol in the classrooms.”

Cooper added, “You’re excited about children’s potential but so quickly that can change, we are really learning in this headspace that the harm that’s being done is from the children that’s learning the exact safety measures they know how to counteract those safety measures."

Still, Jones said the school board is actively doing their part and will continue to set a safety plan in motion in the meeting tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Jones said, “We’ve talked about adding additional police officers or a k9 as they refer to it, they do have a process in how they manage police officers from campus to campus.”

The public is welcome to join the meeting or can listen in on Killeen ISD's website at 6 p.m.