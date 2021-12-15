Killeen ISD considering plans to open new school in Nolanville

More and more families are calling Nolanville home.

"Samsung is moving to Taylor Texas. Tesla is already here closer to the airport area. A lot of companies are moving here which is also causing this increase and housing,” said Visiting Assistant Professor of Accounting Texas A&M University-Central Texas Ankita Singhvi.

Nolanville Elementary School’s attendance this year peaked at around 605 students the campus can hold 686 students.

With more families moving to the area, Killeen ISD is considering replacing and renovating the 36-year-old school to add space.

"It’s something that we’re looking to be able to accommodate the cars if we don’t right now that may mean the need to bring on more portables,” said KISD Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya.

The board is also considering building a new school.

“To overcome the challenge of a possible renovation while student learning is ongoing, the board has asked Adam rich to bring some plans forward about a possible new campus,” said Maya.

This year KISD has already opened four new elementary schools, and they plan to open Chaparral High School next school year.

"A lot of these cities are improving the schools because that is what will drive the attraction to the area because people who want to live there want to give the kids the best education,” said Singhvi.

Killeen ISD officials said the project could cost around $66 million. School board members are weighing the costs of each proposal. They plan to continue the discussion in January.