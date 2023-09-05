Killeen ISD celebrates Substitute Teacher Appreciation Week as the need for more subs continues

KILLEEN, Texas — It's Substitute Teacher Appreciation Week, and it’s important to show them recognition now more than ever, because Central Texas has been short on subs for years.

The COVID-19 pandemic made that problem even worse, but there are folks within the district trying to fill that void.

In March of 2022, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott established the Teacher Vacancy Task Force, to address the teacher shortage across the state.

It was found that teachers needed better pay and working conditions to improve teacher retention.

However, they’re not the only educators in the classroom.

”These guest educators are people who are willing to work for our teachers, should they need to be off on a certain day or time and also support our campuses in various ways,” said Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer, Taina Maya.

Guest educators is what KISD calls their substitute teachers.

Even though their number of subs has grown to 715 people this year, the need for more is still present.

”There’s always a need for more guest educators or substitutes to join the pool, because we know these people typically like to work when it’s convenient for them,” Maya said.

“We want to make sure that we always have somebody readily available.”

These are people like Teniea Thomas, a retired veteran and substitute at Maude Moore Wood Elementary School in Killeen.

”I get to spend time with my kids and be involved with what they do. Being in the military for so long, I haven't gotten the opportunity to do that," Thomas said.

"My opportunity is to be around my kids and just do something that I'm passionate about, which is helping other people.”

Thomas is one of many trying to fill the need for more substitute teachers in Texas.

”I do see a need for more teachers, because we have a lot of teachers that are leaving, retiring, or just going into different professions,” Thomas said.

“These kids are our leaders, and this is the next generation — we need to lead them just like somebody led us.”

She says anyone can do it too.

”To be teaching them, it’s a challenge, but if you have the heart and the passion, you can do this job,” Thomas said.

Even those currently working as substitute teachers in Killeen say there’s a need for more people just like them, but they say you’ve got to want to do it and you’ve got to have a passion for helping kids.