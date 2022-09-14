Killeen ISD Career Center has it all for young adults approaching the working world

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Career Center is a center, focused on getting students on the right career track in their young adult life. The program provides both career and technical courses for students in grades 10 through 12.

Before getting started in a program, students meet with a counselor to help on choosing a career field that's fitting for them. They are not blindly thrown into it Charlotte Heinze, the Career & Technical Education program advisor said.

"These programs are essential because a lot of people in societies today are going the nontraditional route, like welding; your lab tech and you can get certifications, the best thing about the program here is that these kids get trained...certified...start their jobs immediately," she said.

There are many Career Clusters to choose from:



Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources

Architecture and Construction

Arts, A/V Technology & Communications

Business Management

Education & Training

Finance

Government & Public Administration

Health Science

Hospitality & Tourism

Human Services

Information Technology

Law, Public Safety, Corrections & Security

Manufacturing

Marketing

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM)

Transportation, Distribution & Logistics

Ta'Kira Gardener is a student enrolled in the program and spoke with 25 News.

“It’s a great opportunity to get... [for] your career once you leave high school, things that you didn’t know, that you thought you knew, you learn, so it helps a lot," she said.