Killeen in action: Local crews brave severe weather during mutual aid call

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen crews responded yesterday to a mutual aid call in Cedar Valley and Salado during severe weather, said officials.

The city of Killeen said they deployed the following resources:

Four ambulances

Two fire trucks

One EMS captain

One deputy chief

One Emergency Management staff

The crews were deployed in response to reports of damages and potential injuries caused by tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management was also credited by the city for its support of Killeen officials in this response.

The City of Killeen is asking all businesses and individual property owners affected by the severe weather yesterday, in any amount, to report it here.

The data collected will be used to help prioritize resources and recovery funding.

However, the city is still reminding said individuals to report said damage to their insurance as well.