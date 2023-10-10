Killeen Housing Authority staffing issues causing landlords, tenants trouble getting Section 8 money

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Housing Authority Building currently has a sign on the door that reads, "Lobby closed today due to staffing".

Tenants and landlords alike have been experiencing issues getting rent vouchers for Section 8 housing through the Killeen Housing Authority.

Kileen landlord, Barukh Rohde, went to K. H. A. to ask about a delay in a tenant's voucher, and was surprised to find the door locked.

”One of the things I was going to talk to them about today, is that one of my Section 8 tenants didn’t receive the October payment,” Rohde said.

“Now that I know that their office is shuttered, I have no choice but to send a notice.”

This is an eviction notice, he said, that shouldn’t be necessary because the money should be there.

”It’s important that we be able to rely on that system because it’s a governmental function," Rohde said.

"We need to be able to rely on that system working correctly and properly so that we can fulfill our side of this and take care of our tenants.”

That’s hard to do when much of the K. H. A. staff quit within recent weeks following finance issues that came to light in August.

K. H. A. put out a statement saying they have outside consultants and accounting professionals assisting in a restructuring effort, and asked for patience during the process.

Rohde says the "patience" isn’t helping people pay their rent.

”I hope that tenants will find a way, because I want these people to be able to find homes,” Rohde said.

“Section 8 is a really important thing that federal government provides for and I want that to be something that continues.”

Other landlords and tenants have told 25 News that some checks through K. H. A. in recent months have bounced, and many have not shown up at all.

K. H. A. said in their statement that they are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King also gave a statement to 25 News that reads; "We are aware that this affects our residents in Killeen, and the city is on standby to see how we can assist the Killeen Housing Authority, if needed.”

25 News will provide updates and additional details if they become available.