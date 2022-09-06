Killeen homeless shelter locked down due to COVID

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen homeless shelter "Families in Crisis" is locked down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Clients at the shelter must stay in place until everyone within the shelter tests negative. The Families in Crisis team is following a COVID-19 plan given to them by the World Health Organization.

After their consultation with WHO, they've made some changes in the shelter.

We reduced the number of beds at the homeless shelter...it was previously 78 but with COVID, we dropped it down to 57,” said Suzanne Armour, director of programs at the shelter.

They have also made other tweaks, Maria Carmona, the shelter coordinator, told 25 News.

"We have them sleep head to foot, so if one of our clients coughs, it'll fall onto the feet and not spread germs."

This current COVID-19 outbreak will be the 12th at the shelter. Those who are vaccinated can go in and out of the shelter, however, those un-vaccinated must stay in place at the facility.

“The number of clients I had last night was about 46, about 25 are not vaccinated," said Carmona.

Those clients are to stay in place.

“When we do have a client test positive, we don’t allow new clients into the building. The clients currently residing with us are required to stay in the building,” she added.

That impacts those experiencing homelessness when it comes to getting back on their feet. Having to stay in place means they cannot go out and job hunt or do whatever it takes to situate their lives.

Carmona said the shelter's staff nevertheless are doing what they can to keep the spread at bay.

“As soon as the clients get up I start bleaching the mattress because it's plastic...put up fresh linens," she said.

There's no specific date on when those occupying the shelter will be able to come and go freely. For now, it's closed to new clients until all current clients test negative.