Killeen High School student missing, last seen getting off at bus stop

Kaytee Mayes
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jan 12, 2022
A 17-year-old Killeen High School student is missing according to her mother on Wednesday.

Jada Mayes was last seen getting off a school bus, according to her mother Kaytee Mayes. Killeen police said a missing person's report was filed for the high school student on Tuesday, Jan. 11 around 6:30 p.m.

Killeen ISD confirmed the student was dropped off by the bus at her stop on Tuesday.

"KISD Police are working with local authorities, including Fort Hood officials, to find the student," said Killeen ISD.

The school district is asking anyone with information about the missing high school student's whereabouts to contact the police.

"If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jada, they are asked to contact the department at (254) 501-8800," said Killeen police.

