Killeen head football coach heads back to alma mater

Killeen head football coach and campus athletic coordinator Neil Searcy is heading back to his alma mater.

Searcy is leaving to be a new head coach at Gainesville High School. The school announced his hiring on Tuesday, saying Searcy will be joining as athletic director and head football coach for the Leopards.

Searcy graduated from Gainesville High in 1990, according to the school, and worked at Killeen High School for 6 years before the move.