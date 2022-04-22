Killeen Garden Creators hosts free planting and art event this Saturday

If you're looking for an event to attend this weekend and you have a green thumb... you should attend Killeen Garden Creators Flower Fest on Saturday.

The event is a mixture of things, but the main focus this Saturday is gardening. There will be a master gardener there, demo tables on gardening, a tap tap art bus, a vegetarian cookout, and different vendors.

You can also even buy your own seedlings to take home with you to start your own garden.

Feeding America estimated 54 million may experience food insecurity in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic.

Food is precious and now if you're in the Northern Killeen area you have access to fresh produce. You also have the opportunity to learn how to become self-sustainable and grow your own food.

The event starts from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kelly Flading Community Garden 1410 Bundrant Drive.