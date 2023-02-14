Killeen flower shop works hard to help last minute Valentine's Day shoppers

KILLEEN, Texas — Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate the person you love, but it can also be a time to spend some money on them. That means the team at Divine Flowers and Gifts in Killeen was hard at work.

”It’s the busiest day of the year for us,” said Amber Stacey, florist at Divine Flowers and Gifts. “There's always a lot of last-minute purchases going on.”

Whether you are looking for a lovely gift, or a card and ready-to-go flower arrangement, the folks at Divine Flower did all they could to take care of every last-minute shopper.

”We’re kind of known for being able to get things done right away and get out,” Stacey said. “Making sure that everyone is happy.”

Customers like Gavin Owens were shopping for his special lady.

”Me and my girlfriend have been together for almost two years now and we had a kid back in November,” Owens said. “So, I wanted to make her feel truly special on Valentine's Day of all days.”

Though he was picking things up on Valentines Day, it was a week's long journey for him.

”I always make sure to save money for it because there’s not a price you can put on love,” Owens said.

He wasn’t the only one willing to spend what it takes to prove his love.

”On average, it's about $100 or more that they’re spending — and that might include balloons, candy, stuffed animals; more than just flowers,” Stacey said.

But nothing says 'I love you' like a message for the whole world to hear, like the one Owens had for the love of his life.

”My love is always there for you, and I hope that in the future you understand, that will never change,” said Owens.

Divine Flowers and Gifts is located off Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, and they offer delivery if you don’t have time to stop by in person.