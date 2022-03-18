Killeen firefighters respond, save several homes in Eastland Complex Fires

Killeen firefighters have been able to save several houses from burning in the battle against the Eastland Complex Fires.

The call for aid was sent on Thursday, according to the City of Killeen. Battalion Chief Cory Davis, firefighters Joseph Stiles, Charles Layton and Matthew Harper and one booster truck traveled to the fire as soon as the call was sent.

"On Friday the crew gave an update, reporting all the firefighters were safe and have been able to save several houses from burning, while still trying to contain the West Texas fires," said the City of Killeen.

In the latest update, the Eastland County fire was an estimated 45,383 acres and only 10 percent contained.

“When we prevent someone’s house from burning it’s worth all the trouble, and we saved several,” Davis said.