Killeen firefighters rescue family and their dog from housefire

The Killeen Fire Department was able to rescue a family and their dog from a house fire over the weekend.

The fire department had to resuscitate the family's dog once they got everyone out of the fire. They were successful in their attempt, and as soon as the dog was alert he was happy to see his owners and ran to them immediately.

The City of Killeen shared what their firefighters do to protect themselves and the community in the post.

"Not only do firefighters work to protect people and property, they also save pets," said the City of Killen post. "Once their heroic work was complete, the firefighters completed their "bath" to wash off all the contaminants associated with fighting fires. Taking this step is important to protecting the health of fire personnel."