Killeen fire leaves woman homeless

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen woman lost her home and everything she owns in a house fire that took place Friday morning.

At 3:42 a.m. Bell County Fire Rescue were dispatched to an occupied dwelling fire.

The one woman who occupied the house with her three cats got out safely and unharmed.

“Killeen Fire Department was dispatched after our first units were arriving on scene because we needed the additional manpower and water," said David Hobles, chaplain with Bell County Fire Rescue.

"There’s no hydrant system in this area, so we had to get away to get water to this fire because its plenty involved,” said Hobles.

“So right now, we are currently in the stage of totally surrounding this with water, wetting it down so when we leave theirs no more additional fire here, as you can see it’s a total lost, so keep this family in your prayers.”

Hobles also shared several additional fire departments were involved, including Fort Hood, Little River and Salado.

The fire took over three hours to out and nothing in the home was salvaged.