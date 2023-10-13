Killeen Fire Department successfully extinguishes house fire, no injuries reported

KILLEEN, Texas — Firefighters in Killeen put out a house fire on Thursday evening, where one adult, one child, and two dogs were able to escape without injuries.

According to the Killeen Fire Department, crews arrived within three minutes around 6 p.m. and reported a heavy fire coming from a single-story home.

The two indivduals in the home were treated for minor injuries on the scene and did not require hospital transport — the occupants have been assisted with relocation.

"The Killeen Fire Department Fire Marshal’s office investigators were on the scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation," authorities said.