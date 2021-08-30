Central Texas fire departments deploy personnel to assist with Hurricane Ida, aftermath displays extensive damage

The Killeen, Waco, and Hewitt Fire Departments will be deploying personnel to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The Central Texas fire departments received a request from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Monday morning as the need for hazard firefighters grows.

According to the City of Killeen, two personnel, Captain Jason Wuest and Fire Rescue Officer Joseph Stiles, will be traveling to New Orleans for two weeks to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

The two first responders out of the Central Fire Station will be staffing a 3,000-gallon Tender Tanker Fire Truck from the Rio Vista Volunteer Fire Department.

This morning members of @WacoTXFire and Hewitt Fire are deploying to Louisiana to assist with the Hurricane Ida response as part of a #TIFMAS request for 30 Engines & Support Units from TX to help. pic.twitter.com/f7RCeGakfC — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) August 30, 2021

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them and those affected by Ida," said the City of Killeen in the announcement. "In the past, personnel from the Killeen Fire Department have deployed to south Mississippi and Slidell, Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina."

Waco and Hewitt Fire service members will be deployed as well to assist with the total of 30 engines and support units requested from Texas to help.

President Joe Biden has granted Louisiana's request for a major disaster declaration.