Killeen family loses home after massive fire on Thanksgiving

KILLEEN, Texas — A massive Thanksgiving house fire leaves one Killeen couple displaced tonight. At the time of the fire, the lone occupant was able to escape his home with no injuries.

The fire happened in the 5700 block of Jim Avenue in Killeen around 5:30 P.M. Fire Investigators say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and still under investigation. They said the fire originated in the back of the home structure.

The home owners belongings are charred and scattered in their drive way, but fire investigators were able to find some valuables.

"Oh that’s my daddy stuff? Is that daddy stuff?! That’s so good, and the car keys that is beautiful," said Whisha Washington, the daughter of the fire victims.

Washington said decades of memories in her parents house, came burning after Thanksgiving dinner.

"We had just left the house, and everything was completely fine and so my mom is calling me and it’s hysterical, so I dropped everything my wife and I and we drove here," Washington said.

Both her parents have medical issues. Her dad, a disabled veteran, was the only one home at the time of the fire.

"I don't even want to try and fathom what could have been if he wasn't able to be in the moment that he was to be able to get out of the house," said Washington. "He’s predominately in a wheelchair he uses a walker and cant to move around it’s very hard for him to move so it’s truly a blessing that he was able to get out the house."

Washingtons mother has eplipsi and uses oxygen, which Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski says fuled the fire.

Kubinski said, "This is one of those situations where without a doubt The loan occupant the gym went inside was saved by a smoke detector. There was oxygen that was feeding the fire and causing a rapid spread it move through the house pretty quickly."

Now, the cleaning process begins, Washington said the community is already stepping up to lend a hand.

Washington said, "People were willing to provide a wheelchair for my dad oxygen for my mom the community came in tenfold and it’s just truly a blessing."

Washington has also set up a donation page with her parents blessing. To donate, click here.