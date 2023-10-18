Killeen Fall Festival coming on October 28

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will hold its third annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The festivities will take place at the Stonetree Golf Club located at 1600 Stonetree Drive from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The city said the event is free to the public and will include a haunted house, hayrides, games, crafts, bounce houses, vendors, candy and more for families and festivalgoers to enjoy.

In the event of rain, the city said the festival will be relocated to the Killeen Special Events Center.

For more information, visit the city's website here or call 254-501-6390.

The City of Killeen is recommending door-to-door Trick-or-Treating be held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. The City advises everyone to use caution when distributing and accepting items and have a safe and fun Halloween.