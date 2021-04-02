Killeen diner hosting COVID friendly Easter event for community

KILLEEN, TX — This time last year, most Easter celebrations were canceled.

This time around, events are happening with a COVID-19 twist.

Ruby’s Diner on Florence Road has been open for two months with a mission to be a big part of the community and Easter is giving them a chance to give back.

They will be hosting what they say is a much-needed event for the community.

”A lot of parents are working or busy and don’t have time to be with their kids so I think something right here, something small, local, that is controlled will be good for the community so they can go out with their families.” said Ruby Flores, owner of Ruby’s Diner in Killeen.

They will be hosting an event full of family fun like live music and an Easter egg hunt as well as other fun activities for the kids, while keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind.

”We’re definitely going to host most of the event outside so, six feet social distancing and then require the mask to come in. We’re going to have hand sanitation stations with Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and try and keep that distance as possible,” said Flores.

Medical professionals say all these protocols are necessary even with more people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

”People have gotten their vaccinations and many people have some immunity from having the COVID-19 infection, but we still need to be careful. Still socially distancing, wearing a mask, staying outside as much as we can to have our celebrations for the Easter holiday,” said Amy Mersiovsky, Director of the Department of Nursing at Texas A&M University Central Texas.

Ruby’s Diner is keeping that in mind and hopes this event will help bring a little joy and a smile after a very long year.

”I think we all just want to be free to have this, you know. We’ve been going through this a lot longer than other countries and I think we’re ready to get our lives back to normal,” said Flores.

The event will be held April 3, from 12 to 4, with a $3 fee for kids and $5 for adults.

