Killeen court offering warrant forgiveness throughout December

Posted at 2023-11-02T09:04:51-0500
and last updated 2023-11-02 10:08:25-04

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Municipal Court said that it will be offering warrant forgiveness beginning on December 1 through the end of the month.

The city said citizens with outstanding warrants can go to the courthouse to have their warrant fees waved and without fear of being arrested.

Last year, Judge Kris Krishna started the program which cleared 109 warrants for 61 citizens with a total value of $58,418.98.

The warrant forgiveness program is a part of the Safe Harbor program where residents can resolve outstanding cases. The city said some citizens are also eligible for alternatives such as community service or fine reductions based on their ability to pay.

For more information, visit the City of Killeen's website.

