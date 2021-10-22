Watch
Killeen community encouraged to attend unaccompanied U.S. Navy veteran burial

Maggie Lohmiller KXXV
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 22, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB) is inviting the public to attend the burial of Unaccompanied U.S. Navy Veteran Richard Leon Humphreys in Killeen.

Humphreys will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Humphreys was born on Sept. 16, 1952, and served in the Navy from June 29, 1970, to Oct. 25, 1972.

The VLB says Humphreys is not expected to have next of kin attend his burial.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend to ensure this U.S. Navy Veteran is not buried alone.

Humphreys will receive military honors and if no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the VLB on-site representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

