Killeen City County proposes pay raises among city council members

Killeen City County is proposing a new pay raise for itself. In Tuesday's city council meeting they were asking for $150 dollars more each month.

City Council Member, Melissa Brown said, “Currently with the way that all the rates are going up gas prices going up, that 100 dollars doesn’t even fill gas tanks for us for half a month, or to get to meetings.”

She added that the city council members have not received a pay raise in years.

Members in the community have varying opinions on city members like Melissa's proposed pay raise.

James Ralston, a Killeen resident said, “They ask for a 1000 percent pay raise over what they were getting before… and I don’t think they’re doing a 1000 times that more work.”

While, Bear Jones also a resident in Killeen said, “Look they are working hard. They volunteer too, claim to be. Like everything else in life somebody has to get something… you have gas, food to pay for."

Political science professor, Patrick Flavin at Baylor University explained what typically happens among city council members and shared a political science perspective.

He said, “Paying people so little to do a job can do is It maybe shuts out qualified candidates.” He added, “Some places city council members get nothing at all, Killeen gives a small amount per month that can help with expenses one occurs doing the job.”

Whether or not city council members will receive this pay raise will be left up to the results of a charter election held on May 7th.