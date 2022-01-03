Killeen City Council redrawing districts, hosting public forum Jan. 18

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council will be hosting a public forum to discuss plans to correct districts drawn for councilmembers.

According to 2020 Census Data, the current districts do not reflect equal populations.

Ultimately, they fail to comply with the “one-person, one-vote” (equal population) principle established by the U.S. Constitution.

The public hearing will take place at 5 p.m. Jan. 18, at city hall located at101 North College in Killeen.

To view preliminary plans for the new councilmember districts, click here.

To learn more about the criteria the proposals must conform to, read here.

Anyone with questions is asked to call City Attorney Traci Briggs at (254) 501-7717.