Killeen City Council helps keep doors open at homeless shelter

KILLEEN, Texas — Friends in Crisis is the only homeless shelter in Killeen.

They were a couple months from having to close their doors, but thanks to a little help from the city, they will now have the funds to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Friends in Crisis had been reaching out to find almost $350,000 that they need to keep their doors open past February.

City Council chose to reallocate funds they had from federal COVID relief to the shelter.

It's a welcome relief for the folks at Friends in Crisis.

”We’re here to provide services and opportunities for people that use our facility,” said Executive Director of Friends in Crisis, Suzanne Armour.

“It would be a terrible thing if that were to go away. We really appreciate that the city has stepped in and are willing to work with us.”

Since 2015, Friends in Crisis has helped thousands of people suffering from homelessness find the resources, ability and strength to get off the streets.

City council is asking for regular updates from the shelter.

The hope is, that the updates will account for the funds and keep the work they do front and center in the council's mind.