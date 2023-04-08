Killeen church's steeple torn off during storms last weekend

Johnathan Johnson was locking the doors at Pershing Park Baptist Church in Killeen after a Sunday night Bible study session when this happened.

“That’s when I noticed and caught my eye the piece of the roof head fell off and next thing I know I see the steeple land right over there in those parking spaces,” Johnson said.

Last weekend’s stormy weather knocked their steeple off the top of the church, damaging parts of the roof as it came crashing down.

“Hit the road before coming off the roof. They found where there was a hole in the roof and the steeple hit that,” Johnson said. “They also found that it rolled off the roof and did some gutter damage on the end of the roof.”

Johnson said the steeple along the newer section of their church stood intact since 2007 but now they’ll have to plan for repairs.

“I think it was $1500 just repair or ain’t no rain’s gonna come in," Johnson said. "We’re still gonna have to purchase a new steeple which are gonna have a meeting about that next week."

Johnson said this is the second time severe weather damaged their facility in the past six months.

“Last winter (December) we had a water pipe leak when it got cold that we had to replace some things. There was water all out in the floor and got on some of the AV equipment,” said Johnson.

Even though they don’t know how much it’s gonna cost to get the steeple back on top of their old church, they do know everyone was safe.

“If that would’ve happened probably 10 minutes earlier and people walking out to the cars,” Johnson said.

“I got a picture of the steeple fell off the church, but thank God everybody left 15 minutes before it feel. You see how good God is,” said church member Ruth Lee.

Johnson said they tarped up the areas where that roof was damaged for the time being, and if anybody would like to make donations please reach out to the church on their Facebook page.

