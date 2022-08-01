Killeen-born astronaut retires after 22 years at NASA

Killeen-born astronaut Shane Kimbrough officially retired from NASA on Sunday, marking an end to his 22-year career with the agency.

Kimbrough was a part of three spaceflight missions, including a 199-day trip to the International Space Station in 2021. His first trip took place in 2008, a part of the STS-126 Endeavour mission.

He currently holds a rank for spending fifth most time in space by a NASA astronaut, spending 388 days in space total.

Kimbrough graduated from West Point and served in the U.S. Army as a colonel.

