Killeen Animal Shelter to host free adoption event for fourth consecutive weekend

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Animal Shelter remains near capacity and will be offering free adoptions on June 19 and June 20.

Fees will be waived for animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped while standard rates apply to other animals.

This weekend marks the fourth consecutive weekend the shelter has offered free adoptions.

The shelter says that while there were 84 adoptions, 67 animals have been taken in those same days.

Cats and dogs of all ages, breeds, sizes and temperaments are in need of "fur"ever homes.

Animals that are available for adoption can be viewed online.

The Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Dr. and they're open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. The shelter is closed on Memorial Day.

Those wanting to volunteer at the shelter can sign up online or by calling 254-526-4455.

