Killeen Animal Shelter needing donations

You may have noticed that winter has begun and that’s why the folks at the Killeen Animal Shelter are asking the community for donations to help keep their animals warm this winter.

All year around the folks at the Killeen animal shelter dedicate their lives to helping the community and to taking care of our furry friends in need.

"It’s always been a passion of mine to try and help animals but, at the same time, we are in the field of public service," said Hector Garza, Animal Services Officer, City of Killeen. "So, we are helping people as well but, definitely, making sure that these animals have the best quality of life is very important."

That is why getting prepared for the winter cold is very important and they need your help to do so.

"We want to make sure that they have bedding in their kennels, for all of our animals, our dogs, and our cats. We're asking for the community’s help and support in providing blanket donations, towels, linens, comforters, pet beds, really anything would help,” said Savannah Greenwell, program coordinator.

They also need more volunteers to help give the animals the attention they need.

"The minimum is 15 minutes but if we can give them more especially, that’s where volunteers come into play. If they can give them more attention, that would help them get adopted better,” said Garza.

While they desperately need donations for keeping the animals warm, adoption is the ultimate goal. Especially when they are over capacity like they are now.

"We want to make sure that as many animals as possible get adopted into loving homes and families,” said Greenwell.

Adoption is why they are urging the community to come out this weekend.

"We’re actually going to be holding a free pet adoption event this weekend as well, for all of our fully vetted animals. That will apply to all of the animals that are vaccinated, spayed, neutered, and microchipped,” said Greenwell.

The Killeen animal shelter will be excepting donations here at the shelter during regular business hours and anyone looking to volunteer at the Killeen animal shelter can do so at the same time or online.

Any amount helps and has the potential to save a life.